Gary Neville on ‘little punch’ during Liverpool vs Fulham that can’t happen again

Liverpool were surprisingly defeated by Fulham on Sunday and Gary Neville spoke after the match about what he took from the game.

Speaking on ‘Gary Neville Podcast’, the 50-year-old said: “It just looked like a team to me that knew that they’d won the league, by winning on Wednesday against Everton at home, in a big game.

“And then obviously Arsenal not winning yesterday, I think you’re almost like, ‘we can afford to make a mistake here’.

“And life just has a habit, when you take a breath and go ‘we’re nearly there’ – it just gives you a little punch and a little dig.

“And I think that’s what Liverpool have had, so it’s not unsurprising that Liverpool have gone down there today and they’ve just sort of stepped off the gas a little.

“A bit of a celebration probably type day in the sense that they know they’ve won the league, you know, they can make mistakes.

“Now what they’ve got to make sure is that they don’t make it scruffy for the next few weeks.”

It was quite a balanced response from the former Manchester United defender who doesn’t see any long-term issues for the Reds coming from this result.

Liverpool need to get back to winning ways against West Ham

John Aldridge labelled the defensive performance of our side ‘abysmal’, on what was a day to forget for Arne Slot’s side.

In a first half where we conceded three goals for the first time since 2020, it was easy to see that our defence kept shooting themselves in the foot.

We have room for error and are still 11 points clear at the summit, with every match now offering a week of rest between each clash.

Let’s hope this will provide us with the time to rest, recuperate and get back to winning ways against West Ham.

