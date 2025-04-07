Ex-PGMOL chief says ‘serial offender’ at Liverpool has gotten off lightly with numerous decisions

Image via The Ref Online

Former PGMOL chief executive Keith Hackett has claimed that Virgil van Dijk is a ‘serial offender’ when it comes to getting away with on-field incidents which he feels merit a higher sanction than what was awarded.

In an article for The Telegraph, the ex-Premier League referee reviewed a number of skirmishes involving the Liverpool captain, including one from the opening exchanges of the Reds’ 3-2 defeat to Fulham on Sunday when he clashed with Rodrigo Muniz.

While much of the talk surrounding the 33-year-old since yesterday’s match has centred around his declaration that ‘progress’ is being made on a possible contract extension, the former top-flight whistler was instead focusing on what he believes is an extensive rap sheet for the Dutchman.

Here are the seven incidents involving Van Dijk that Hackett has adjudicated upon, along with our verdict on each one.

Van Dijk on Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham v Liverpool, April 2025)

The Liverpool captain appears to block off Muniz in the penalty area in the first five minutes but VAR checks the incident and doesn’t feel a need to intervene.

Hackett says: “Virgil van Dijk once again unfairly impedes his opponent. He knows exactly what he is doing. He has no chance of getting the ball, turns his back and effectively blocks Rodrigo Muniz.

“Van Dijk is a serial offender and gets away with another one. This came instantly after Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher had carelessly taken out Andreas Pereira. This was also a penalty – no wonder Fulham manager Marco Silva was going mad.”

EOTK verdict: It was indeed clumsy from the Dutchman, who got nowhere near the ball and clattered into Muniz, and he was fortunate not to have a penalty given against him.

Van Dijk on Richarlison (Liverpool v Spurs, February 2025)

Van Dijk catches the Tottenham Hotspur forward with his elbow at just underneath head height, although on-field referee Craig Pawson didn’t blow for a foul and VAR didn’t intervene.

Hackett says: “If in this incident the referee had issued a red card, there would have been no intervention by VAR. The very minimum sanction that should have been issued was a yellow card for a reckless act.

“When reviewing this type of incident for a red card, you are looking for a clenched fist, a bent arm and a backward movement of the arm and elbow with excessive force.”

EOTK verdict: We disagree with Hackett here. Van Dijk barely even catches Richarlison, who willingly threw himself to the floor in apparent agony. It wasn’t as though the Dutchman swung his elbow dangerously. Pawson and VAR got it right.

Van Dijk on Dominic Solanke (Spurs v Liverpool, January 2025)

In the first leg of that Carabao Cup semi-final a month before the Richarlison incident, Van Dijk was accused of raking his studs down the calf of his former Liverpool teammate Solanke, although no action was taken by on-field official Stuart Attwell.

Hackett says: “You’ve got contact with the bottom of Van Dijk’s right foot into the calf of the player. Definite yellow.”

EOTK verdict: It definitely looked naughty from the Liverpool skipper, who in that instance was fortunate to avoid a caution.

Van Dijk on Anthony Gordon (Newcastle v Liverpool, December 2024)

Similar to the Muniz incident from yesterday, Van Dijk barges into the Newcastle winger in the penalty area off the ball, but no foul was given by Andy Madley on the pitch or Attwell on VAR.

Hackett says: “Gordon was brought down to the ground by a late and deliberate body check, Van Dijk deliberately changing direction to move in front of and use his shoulder against his opponent. This should have resulted in a penalty kick and a minimum yellow card.”

EOTK verdict: Again, we have to agree with Hackett here. We don’t know what the Liverpool skipper was thinking in that moment.

Van Dijk on Kai Havertz (Arsenal v Liverpool, October 2024)

Van Dijk has a kick out at the Arsenal forward, who was grabbing the Dutchman’s shirt immediately beforehand as the pair jostled with one another. Anthony Taylor awarded a foul, with both he and VAR Michael Salisbury not feeling that any further sanction was required.

Hackett says: “Whilst attempting to kick an opponent is a red card offence, because Van Dijk’s actions lacked a degree of brutality and limited force, I do feel that the referee should have produced a yellow card for an act of unsporting behaviour.”

EOTK verdict: Even a yellow card would’ve seemed excessive – it wasn’t as if Van Dijk swung a boot studs-first at Havertz, who wasn’t an innocent party either by tugging our captain’s shirt. Plus, the German made a three-course meal out of his subsequent dramatics.

Van Dijk on Auston Trusty (Liverpool v Sheffield United, April 2024)

The Dutchman was seen putting his hands on the neck of the American defender and pushing him to the ground as the Reds were preparing to take a corner kick, with no action taken by on-field referee Attwell or VAR Chris Kavanagh.

Hackett says: “Van Dijk, using his left hand, grabs his opponent around the throat and then holds on to him and pushes him to the ground. When I ran PGMOL, this would have been an automatic red-card offence but it is not punished as often now.”

EOTK verdict: While some legitimately made the point that Casemiro was sent off for a similar offence earlier in the season, a red card would’ve seemed rather harsh here. A stern warning off Attwell would’ve been sufficient, so long as Van Dijk didn’t repeat the offence.

Van Dijk on Amadou Onana (Everton v Liverpool, September 2022)

Two years after having a serious injury inflicted upon him by Jordan Pickford at Goodison Park, Van Dijk turned offender with a nasty ankle-high challenge on Amadou Onana (now of Aston Villa) with studs showing.

Hackett says: “Van Dijk’s challenge used excessive force and endangered the safety of his opponent, using his outstretched right leg, with studs landing on the shin of his opponent. The challenge fulfilled the criteria for serious foul play.”

EOTK verdict: Of all the incidents that Hackett reviewed, this was the most gruesome. Even the most ardent Liverpool fans would have to admit that our number 4 was very lucky not to have been sent off for his foul on Onana.