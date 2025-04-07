Ibou Konate asking for 40% Liverpool pay rise as contract talks hit stalemate

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans are well aware of the current contract talks in place for several players at the club and now Ibou Konate’s future has been put in jeopardy.

As reported by Hamzah Khalique-Loonat for Times Sport: ‘The 25-year-old’s contract expires next season.

‘The club began talks with the France international before October last year.

‘The defender earns about £80,000 a week, and it is understood his representatives were seeking closer to £200,000 a week.’

With so much concern being placed on the decisions that are soon to be confirmed around Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, thoughts of those whose contracts ends next season haven’t even been considered.

Andy Robertson and Caoimhin Kelleher are joining the Frenchman on being set for an exit next season, meaning new deals would need to be considered quickly.

Should the Egyptian King and our captain sign short-term deals too, we could be back in the same position with them at this time next year.

Ibou Konate is hoping for a pay rise at Anfield next season

According to Capology, a pay rise of 40% to £200,000 per week would place him as the third highest earner at the club – behind only Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

After being part of a defence that was labelled ‘abysmal’ by John Aldridge, it doesn’t feel like the best timing for this news to come out.

Add on the two missed penalties, according to Keith Hackett, that come from the Frenchman’s mistake in his own box – it was a bad day in the office for the former RB Leipzig man.

The 25-year-old is a crucial player in our squad though and could be a first team option for many years to come, meaning his future should be of high priority in what always looks set to be a busy summer of change.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley