Ex-Ref: Two missed penalty decisions in Liverpool vs. Fulham game are ‘beyond belief’

It was a strange day for Liverpool as we ended up losing 3-2 against Fulham and there appears to have been some big calls missed during the game.

Speaking after the match, former PGMOL boss Keith Hackett said: “Is there any wonder that the Fulham manager is jumping up and down in the technical area?

“Liverpool’s Kelleher came out with arms outstretched, nowhere near the ball, and in doing so uses his body and brings down Fulham’s Pereira – It’s a penalty kick.

“In the same phase of play, Virgil Van Dijk turns his body on his opponent, in an act of unfair impeding – an offence on Muniz.

“And we’ve got a double scenario here. The VAR didn’t interfere with either, didn’t recommend referee Chris Kavanagh going to the monitor – he should have done.

“Where is [Matt] Donohue, the VAR looking? Because there’s two offenses that both required a penalty kick decision – goalkeeper and Van Dijk.

“Both guilty of offences inside the penalty area, beyond belief.”

Both these moments came early in the game, when Ibou Konate was caught on the ball and somehow we managed to stop the opposition scoring.

It’s clear from the comments of the 80-year-old that he believes that was through ill play by both ourselves and the officiating team.

Where Liverpool lucky to avoid a penalty being given?

Ex-Red, John Aldridge labelled our defending in the game ‘abysmal’ and this moment was probably one of the best examples of this on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds conceded three goals in the first half for the first time since 2020 and it was certainly a worry how many opportunities we presented for Marco Silva’s side.

Upon review, it feels like the clash with our captain was a natural collision but Caoimhin Kelleher did block the path of Andreas Pereira.

Neither felt like stone wall penalties but perhaps that’s just the view from red-tinted glasses.

