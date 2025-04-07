‘A lot of people saying…’ – Mac Allister issues stark title reminder after Liverpool defeat

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Alexis Mac Allister has issued a stark reminder that Liverpool still have work to do if they’re to ensure that there is a Premier League title party at Anfield in a few weeks’ time.

The Reds missed the chance to go 14 points clear at the top on Sunday after a kamikaze first half cost them dearly in losing 3-2 at Fulham, a third defeat in four games in all competitions for Arne Slot’s side.

Whilst many pundits believe it’s a matter of when LFC will be crowned champions rather than if, the Argentine has insisted that such a mindset hasn’t pervaded the Merseysiders’ squad.

Mac Allister insists title race isn’t done yet

Speaking after the setback at Craven Cottage yesterday, in which he netted a thumping goal to open the scoring, Mac Allister told liverpoolfc.com: “I think there is going to be a lot of people saying that this Premier League is done, but in the dressing room we know that it’s not.

“We still have a lot of games coming up and all of them are really difficult in a league like this. Everyone is fighting for something. We have to make sure that we play the way we know and play the way we want and not make the mistakes we’ve done today.”

Liverpool mustn’t get complacent, and yesterday showed why

With Liverpool 11 points clear with just seven more matches to play, and their next three games all against teams sitting 14th or lower (two of which are at Anfield), theoretically they should go into May either with the title already won or on the brink of being secured.

However, if they continue to be culpable of the catastrophic errors on which Fulham were only too happy to capitalise, they’ll make it difficult for themselves to ensure that more points aren’t dropped, and to avoid giving Arsenal renewed hope of an improbable late surge for the finish line.

Some might argue that the Reds are helped by having their next two fixtures against teams whose seasons are effectively done – West Ham won’t be relegated or finish in Europe, while Leicester are all but down – but as Slot has been keen to stress on many occasions, the concept of an ‘easy game’ doesn’t exist in the Premier League.

As the Gunners play before Liverpool next weekend, the gap could be down to eight points by the time Mac Allister and his teammates take to the pitch against the Irons. Such a scenario would surely jolt everyone into realising that winning this title mightn’t be the procession that many pundits are making it out to be.

LFC shouldn’t throw it away from here, but they could do with a win over the Hammers to stave off any unnecessary late jitters and accusations of limping towards the line rather than striding convincingly through it.