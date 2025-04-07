‘Keep an eye on…’ – Romano claims Liverpool player could soon face big transfer ‘decision’

Image via Fabrizio Romano on YouTube

Fabrizio Romano has advised Liverpool fans to ‘keep an eye on’ the situation regarding one current Reds player during the summer transfer window.

A number of men in Arne Slot’s squad have been linked with potential exits from Anfield, with Darwin Nunez among those reliably tipped to leave and Luis Diaz also mentioned as a viable departure in the off-season.

The Italian transfer guru has now provided an update on the Colombia international in a video on his eponymous YouTube channel on Monday morning, with the 28-year-old continuing to be coveted by the Saudi Pro League.

What has Romano said about Luis Diaz?

Romano outlined: “I told you that Darwin Nunez is expected to go in the summer from Liverpool. Luis Diaz is a possibility – not guaranteed, but still a possibility. From Saudi they were interested in Luis Diaz in January. The player decided to stay at Liverpool and focus on Liverpool’s season, but now the Saudi clubs are still there for Luis Diaz.

“The interest is still there, so keep an eye on Luis Diaz, because again we say it’s gonna be a busy summer for Liverpool with many things to decide. Luis Diaz will now have to make a decision on what he wants to do in the summer, because from Saudi, they will try again.

“They are interested and they want Luis Diaz, so let’s see what the player decides to do – stay at Liverpool, maybe go to another European club, maybe consider an opportunity in Saudi Arabia in this case.

“It’s also up to the player now, but it’s important to mention that from Saudi, they are still there. They are still pushing and still waiting to see what Luis Diaz wants to do in the summer transfer window, so I think this situation will be one to follow.”

No reason for Diaz to leave Liverpool right now

If Nunez does leave Liverpool this summer – as Romano is expecting – then the Anfield hierarchy must think very carefully about whether they can afford to jettison another of Slot’s current attacking options, unless of course there are like-for-like replacements brought in.

The Reds have been strongly linked with Alexander Isak, whose arrival would offset the Uruguayan’s potential exit, but Diaz going would leave Cody Gakpo as the only natural left-sided forward in the squad.

Also, the Colombian has returned from the international break looking reinvigorated, having put in a tremendous display in the Merseyside derby win (including a sublime assist for Diogo Jota) and come off the bench to score in the 3-2 defeat at Fulham yesterday.

The 28-year-old still has two years remaining on his current contract and has been a regular starter under Slot this season, so we can’t imagine him banging down the door looking for a move, while neither he nor the club are faced with an imminent decision on his future.

At this stage of his career, surely Diaz shouldn’t be seeking the easy option of playing in Saudi Arabia, but instead continuing to test himself at the highest level in Europe, and Liverpool is the perfect place for him to do just that.