‘It still could…’ – Paul Scholes sets alarm bells ringing for Liverpool with ‘shaky’ warning

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Paul Scholes has warned Liverpool that the Premier League title race could become ‘prolonged’ if they continue to look as ‘shaky’ as they have done in recent games.

The Reds fell to a 3-2 defeat at Fulham on Sunday, which leaves them 11 points clear at the top of the table with seven matches to play, although it was their third loss in four matches across all competitions and led to Roy Keane accusing them of playing like a ‘mid-table team’.

Arsenal still harbour a faint chance of catching Arne Slot’s side, and the Gunners play before us in every matchday until their visit to Anfield on 11 May, but the ex-Manchester United defender feels that they’ve probably left it too late to overtake the Merseysiders.

Scholes accuses Liverpool of ‘arrogance’ in recent games

Scholes was on punditry duty for Premier League Productions for Liverpool’s match yesterday, and he was asked after the game if the Premier League title race could yet be extended right to the end of the season.

He replied: “It could be prolonged. You’d expect them to beat those two teams [West Ham and Leicester, our upcoming opponents]. West Ham will probably be the harder one out of the two. You just needed someone a bit closer to them.

“Arsenal have to be [kicking themselves] because this was a real opportunity, obviously with Man City not having the quality you’d have expected at the start of the year in the title race.