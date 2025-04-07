‘It still could…’ – Paul Scholes sets alarm bells ringing for Liverpool with ‘shaky’ warning

Paul Scholes has warned Liverpool that the Premier League title race could become ‘prolonged’ if they continue to look as ‘shaky’ as they have done in recent games.
The Reds fell to a 3-2 defeat at Fulham on Sunday, which leaves them 11 points clear at the top of the table with seven matches to play, although it was their third loss in four matches across all competitions and led to Roy Keane accusing them of playing like a ‘mid-table team’.
Arsenal still harbour a faint chance of catching Arne Slot’s side, and the Gunners play before us in every matchday until their visit to Anfield on 11 May, but the ex-Manchester United defender feels that they’ve probably left it too late to overtake the Merseysiders.
Scholes accuses Liverpool of ‘arrogance’ in recent games
Scholes was on punditry duty for Premier League Productions for Liverpool’s match yesterday, and he was asked after the game if the Premier League title race could yet be extended right to the end of the season.
He replied: “It could be prolonged. You’d expect them to beat those two teams [West Ham and Leicester, our upcoming opponents]. West Ham will probably be the harder one out of the two. You just needed someone a bit closer to them.
“Arsenal have to be [kicking themselves] because this was a real opportunity, obviously with Man City not having the quality you’d have expected at the start of the year in the title race.
“If Arsenal were a bit closer it could have got a bit shaky for Liverpool; it still could if Arsenal win their games. You have to think Arsenal aren’t gonna win all their games, especially with the two Real Madrid games coming up, but Liverpool are gonna limp over the line looking at that performance.
“I sense a bit of arrogance about them as if ‘You shouldn’t be able to lay a finger on us today. You shouldn’t be able to beat us’, and I think they’ve shown that in the last few weeks, a little bit of sloppiness creeping in.”
Liverpool should still have enough to get over the line in the title race
Alexis Mac Allister has insisted that Liverpool aren’t showing the ‘arrogance’ of which Scholes has accused them, but both have issued sentiments that maybe the title race isn’t as cut-and-dried as many pundits have been claiming.
The Reds are still 11 points clear despite yesterday’s setback and need that same tally from their seven remaining matches to ensure league title number 20, and that’s if Arsenal aren’t to drop points during the run-in.
Our next two matches are against teams in the bottom five, while a draw at home to the Gunners next month might well be enough if the trophy hasn’t been mathematically secured by then, but Arne Slot’s side haven’t given a performance befitting of potential champions since beating Newcastle at the end of February.
Liverpool should still have enough of a buffer to withstand a couple more setbacks to the end of the season and still emerge as Premier League winners, but it’d be nice if they didn’t make their fans sweat unnecessarily over the next few weeks.
Let’s hope the Reds can bounce back with a home win over West Ham next Sunday and stave off further accusations of limping towards the finish line.,