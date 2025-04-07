Alan Shearer says Liverpool player who lost the ball 12 times had an ‘absolute nightmare’ v Fulham

Image via The Rest Is Football

Alan Shearer was critical of one Liverpool player who endured a ‘nightmare’ performance in the 3-2 defeat to Fulham on Sunday.

The Reds endured a defensive horror show in the first half at Craven Cottage, conceding three easily preventably goals as the home side happily pounced on errors not befitting of a team sitting 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Steve Nicol had been highly critical of LFC’s backline yesterday, while Jamie Carragher pointed the finger at Andy Robertson over the hosts’ second goal after a kamikaze pass across his penalty area gifted Alex Iwobi the chance to fire Marco Silva’s men in front.

Shearer bemoans ‘nightmare’ display from Robertson

In analysing Liverpool’s defeat on The Rest Is Football on Monday morning, Shearer was scathing of the Reds’ defensive work, picking out the Scottish left-back as one man who had a particular off-day.

The ex-Newcastle striker said: “We haven’t said this many times this season but they were awful, awful defensively. Van Dijk got the runaround, Robertson had an absolute nightmare, Konate didn’t do as well as he normally does, so defensively they were awful and I don’t think we’ve said that at all this season.”

Not one of Robertson’s better days, unfortunately

Robertson won’t have happy memories from his two matches against Fulham this season. Having been sent off just 17 minutes into the fixture at Anfield in December, he presented Iwobi’s goal on a plate yesterday and might also have done more to prevent Andreas Pereira’s cross in the lead-up to the equaliser.

The 31-year-old was Liverpool’s lowest-rated player according to Sofascore metrics, losing three of his seven duels, being dribbled past once, losing possession 12 times and failing to provide any key passes or accurate crosses.

Ian Doyle of the Liverpool Echo wrote that the Scotland left-back looked ‘spooked’ after his ‘mindless’ error for the second goal, and despite an improved second-half showing, it was still a day to forget for ournumber 26.

Robertson has had a few below-par individual performances throughout the season, although there had been some good displays from him in recent weeks. Hopefully we’ll witness a much more convincing version of the long-serving defender against West Ham next Sunday rather than the erratic one we saw yesterday.