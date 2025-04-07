Virgil van Dijk issues four-word contract update which offers perfect antidote to Liverpool loss

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Virgil van Dijk has given a brief yet indicative update on his contract situation at Liverpool as talks over a prospective renewal continue apace.

The Reds captain now has less than three months remaining on his current deal, although David Ornstein reported in recent weeks that Anfield chiefs are ‘optimistic’ about keeping hold of the 33-year-old beyond this summer.

The Netherlands international spoke with journalists shortly after his team’s 3-2 defeat to Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday when he provided his team’s supporters with the perfect antidote to that disappointing result.

Van Dijk issues positive Liverpool contract update

When asked whether contract talks were progressing positively, Van Dijk replied (via Daily Mail): “There is progress, yeah.”

He was then quizzed as to whether that means he’s staying at Liverpool, to which he answered: “I don’t know. We’ll see.”

The Reds captain continued: “Listen, these are internal discussions and we’ll see… I love the club, I love the fans and today they were there for us again [v Fulham]. Unfortunately we couldn’t reward them but I want them to be there on Sunday again [home game v West Ham] and make the stadium an amazing venue like always for us.”

Van Dijk seems increasingly likely to sign new Liverpool contract

While Van Dijk hasn’t yet guaranteed that he’ll sign a new contract at Liverpool, his post-match update on Sunday suggests that talks are certainly moving in the right direction.

Despite some rumours of transfer interest from overseas, there’s been a pervading sense from the outside looking in that the Dutchman is very much in favour of remaining at Anfield, so long as he and club chiefs can reach a mutually satisfactory agreement.

His comments come two weeks after widespread reports that defensive teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold looks set to agree a free transfer to Real Madrid, in light of which the captain signposting towards a renewal is hugely welcome news for Reds supporters.

Things certainly appear to be on the right track in terms of Van Dijk extending his contract at Liverpool, and hopefully we’ll soon hear equally positive noises from Mo Salah, whose deal also expires in June.

The Dutch defender might’ve had a rare off-day against Fulham, but you’d be incredibly hard-pressed to find a Reds fan who wouldn’t want him to stay at Anfield after the end of this season, and yesterday’s update gives us real hope that he isn’t planning to say goodbye just yet!