Van Dijk: What happened against Fulham ‘was not acceptable’ – need the fans help

Liverpool fans are still recovering from a surprising defeat against Fulham and Virgil van Dijk has been sharing his thoughts on the result.

Speaking after the game, via liverpoolfc.com, the 33-year-old said: “It was not acceptable as a team.

“It was a poor day at the office for all of us. I think they were individual moments that should have been dealt with better.

“In games, these moments can happen but if you let them back in, they obviously scored three goals and we were on the back foot.

“No-one can ever be perfect and we were sloppy and we got punished quickly and, like I said, then it’s a difficult battle to play.

“We still had the belief, still had opportunities but, based on the first half, you can’t argue with the result.

“We all know as players [that nothing is won yet], I’ve mentioned it every week.

“But what is important is that there’s seven games left and on to West Ham next Sunday, we have to go all in at home, as a team, as players with the fans and to get the three points.

“We will be training quite a lot and we are in a very good position but games like this, especially in the first half, show the job is not done and I’ve been saying it every week.

“That’s definitely the mentality in our group that the job is not done.”

It’s clear that our No.4 was not happy with his performance against the London club, nor with what he saw from his teammates on Sunday afternoon.

Virgil van Dijk was upset with the performance against Fulham

John Aldridge described the performance of the Reds as ‘abysmal’ and it seems that the captain of the Netherlands was similarly annoyed.

Arne Slot bemoaned a period of mistakes that cost us coming away from the capital with any points, though noted the positives that can be taken.

With just three shots on target from the home side, it was far from total domination by Marco Silva’s lads but they did enough to secure a win.

As instructed by our skipper though, when it comes to Sunday against West Ham we will need the players and fans to be on top form – in order to get back to winning ways,

