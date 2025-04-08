‘Would appeal to any player…’ – Insider claims Liverpool-linked forward would jump at Anfield move

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The opportunity to join Liverpool could be very difficult for one Anfield-linked player to turn down.

That’s according to ex-Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown, who’s been reacting to a recent report from Football Insider that the Reds are eyeing a potential summer move for Jarrod Bowen.

The West Ham forward has been the subject of reported interest from LFC in the past (The Athletic), with John Aldridge, Tim Sherwood and Kevin Nolan all championing the 28-year-old as an ideal prospective signing for the Merseyside club.

Liverpool move ‘would appeal to’ Bowen

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown claimed that the England international would be ‘open’ to joining Liverpool if he were to get the opportunity, although he warned that it wouldn’t be a cut-price transfer.

The ex-Man United scout – who remains well-connected within the game – said: “The chance to play for Liverpool would appeal to any player. It’s an opportunity to win trophies and play at the highest level.

“He’s happy at West Ham, he’s very highly thought-of there and he’s getting in the England squad, so I don’t expect him to force a move through or anything like that; but if he didn’t want to make a move which would boost his career, I’d be very surprised.

“A footballer’s career is very short, so you’ve got to make the most of these opportunities. I think he will be open to a move to Liverpool if it comes, but first there will have to be an offer which the club deem acceptable. What that price will be I’m not sure, but he won’t come cheap; that’s for certain.”

Bowen is a fine player but we don’t envisage Liverpool pushing to sign him

Bowen has been enjoying another steady season at West Ham, with nine goals and seven assists in 29 games, and he scored in all three of their matches against Liverpool last term.

He’d also bring a wealth of proven Premier League experience to the Reds’ forward line, while his nationality would help with satisfying homegrown quota requirements for our domestic and European squads.

However, as excellent a player as he’s shown himself to be, he doesn’t fit the profile of a typical FSG signing at the age of 28 – particularly if, as Brown has claimed, the Merseysiders would have to pay a premium for the Irons attacker.

Also, with Mo Salah looking increasingly likely to sign a new contract, Federico Chiesa available to call upon (something that Arne Slot has been curiously reclutant to do) and Ben Doak to return from his loan spell at Middlesbrough, Liverpool should be nicely stocked for right wingers going into next season.

It’s not as if we’d say no to Bowen, especially if he’d be eager to sign for the Reds; it’s just that we find it difficult to envisage such a transfer coming off at this stage of his career, especially for a substantial cost.