Report: Man United could have crucial edge over Liverpool for £50m powerhouse who wowed Klopp

(Photo by Alex Livesey and Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Manchester United could have a crucial edge on Liverpool in the race to sign a mutual transfer target, according to recent reports.

With the Reds’ defence set to undergo something of a reshuffle over the summer, Arne Slot’s side have been linked with multiple players to form part of a prospective new backline, including Bournemouth duo Milos Kerkez and Dean Huijsen.

Another Premier League centre-back believed to be of interest at Anfield is Jarrad Branthwaite, with Sky Sports citing LFC among several clubs who are keen on the Everton defender, but there could be one obvious complication in that particular transfer race.

Man United could have edge on Liverpool for Branthwaite

According to CaughtOffside, Man United are plotting a £50m offer for the Toffees centre-back, who’s also claimed to be of interest to Liverpool and Real Madrid.

The report states that the Old Trafford club ‘would surely have the edge’ over Slot’s side as Everton ‘won’t want to sell to their Merseyside rivals’, but it’s added that our nearest neighbours would likely prefer to see the 22-year-old go abroad if they were to sell him.

Branthwaite would be a highly unlikely signing for Liverpool

Branthwaite has previously made a big impression on Jurgen Klopp, who waxed lyrical about the 6 foot 5 powerhouse prior to the Merseyside derby at Anfield in October 2023 and also cited his physical presence as a reason for omitting Jayden Danns in our defeat at Goodison Park just under a year ago (The Mirror).

However, with Abel Xavier still the last player to move directly between Everton and Liverpool back in January 2002 (five months before the current Toffees defender was even born), we can’t see David Moyes’ side sanctioning a transfer to the red half of the city.

Although the 22-year-old gave a decent account of himself in last week’s derby, winning a couple of important duels for his team, figures from FBref illustrate that many of his underlying performance metrics over the past year are below average in comparison to positional peers in Europe’s five main leagues.

Also, with David Ornstein indicating that Virgil van Dijk is highly likely to sign a contract extension, the Reds’ need for centre-back reinforcements this summer has lessened, albeit not vanishing entirely.

Pursuing Branthwaite would seem like a wild goose chase for Liverpool given Everton’s natural reluctance to sell him to their Merseyside rivals, so Richard Hughes would be wise to instead redirect his efforts towards alternative targets such as Huijsen who’d seem more attainable and a better fit for Slot’s side.