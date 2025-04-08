‘I think it’s time’ – Ex-Red singles out Liverpool man whilst discussing summer transfer plans

(Photo by Alex Livesey & Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

Despite Liverpool being just 11 points away from securing their 20th Premier League title, discussion has already started about what sort of business the Reds need to complete in the summer transfer window.

Fede Chiesa is the only player to have joined the club so far during the Arne Slot era but with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah all approaching the end of their respective deals, and the league leaders lacking strength in depth in numerous areas, Slot and Co. are expected to be busy in the summer.

The Anfield-based outfit suffered their first away league defeat of the campaign against Fulham on Sunday with a number of players performing well below par at Craven Cottage.

One of those who had a rare off-day was Andy Robertson at left-back and that’s prompted ex-Red Jermaine Pennant to call for reinforcements in that area.

“Liverpool can 100% still strengthen this squad in the summer in a number of positions,” Pennant said (as quoted by Anfield Index). “Most notably, I think we’ve seen a lot of mistakes from Robertson down that left-side.

“He has been a great servant, but I think it’s time that Liverpool look to improve in that area.”

Kostas Tsimikas has deputised well for Robertson down the years but there remain uncertainty as to whether the Greek is a long-term successor for the Scotland captain.

It’s believed that Liverpool have already opened talks with Milos Kerkez’s representatives regarding a potential move away from Bournemouth in the summer.

The Hungarian has been in fine form for the Cherries this term but the Hungarian international is believed to be valued at around £45m.

Fulham’s Antonee Robinson and Ajax’s Jorrel Hato are two other left backs that have been linked with the Merseysiders, but it remains to be seen what Slot decides to do.

Robertson is still a quality player and gives his all when out on the pitch – but whether he can remain in our starting XI next season is a different question.