Exclusive: Liverpool set Diogo Jota asking price as FSG indicate transfer preference

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Diogo Jota is among several Liverpool players whose futures have been the subject of transfer speculation in recent weeks.

In March, TEAMtalk reported that the Premier League leaders are open to offers for the 28-year-old, with Wolves believed to be eyeing up the possibility of bringing him back to Molineux, where he left to sign for the Reds in 2020.

It now appears that Vitor Pereira’s side aren’t the only suitors for the Portugal international, with FSG outlining their stance on the player.

Liverpool set Diogo Jota asking price

According to sources close to Empire of the Kop, Liverpool have set an asking price of €50m-€55m (£42.9m-£47.2m) for Jota, with Wolves, Aston Villa and Newcastle all planning a strategic move to try and sign him this summer, and it’s expected that clubs interested in the 28-year-old will speed up negotiations

The possibility of including him in a swap deal with the Magpies which’d see Alexander Isak come to Anfield has been mooted, and Eddie Howe is an admirer of the Reds’ number 20, but the Tyneside club are understandably reluctant to part with their Swedish marksman.

Both they and Wolves are believed to be considering a potential loan move for the Portuguese forward, although LFC would prefer a straight sale to a temporary exit if he were to leave Merseyside.

Can Liverpool really afford to lose Jota this summer?

If Liverpool were to reap around £47m from selling Jota this summer, it’d represent a small profit on what they paid to sign him from Molineux five years ago (initial £41m, potentially £45m with add-ons).

James Pearce and Fabrizio Romano (two of the most reliable sources when it comes to Anfield transfer news) have indicated that Darwin Nunez is expected to depart after the end of this season, so can Arne Slot really afford to lose both of his senior centre-forwards in the same transfer window?

We’d like to think that the only way in which the two of them would be allowed to leave is if an elite option such as Isak is brought in prior to the start of 2025/26. Even though the likes of Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz can play centrally, going into the next campaign without a recognised number 9 would be insanity.

Some might argue that turning a profit (however small) on a 28-year-old whose injury record is frightening would represent smart business from Liverpool, particularly if it paves the way for a top-quality recruit to be signed.

However, we’d implore Richard Hughes and FSG to think very carefully about cashing in on Jota, who despite a challenging season is still more than capable of producing clutch moments such as his Merseyside derby winner last week.