Jurgen Klopp set for Liverpool return ahead of Premier League run-in

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp is to return to the city of Liverpool next month as a guest speaker at the LFC Foundation gala dinner.

The event will take place at Liverpool Cathedral on Friday, May 23 – just two days before the Reds welcome Crystal Palace to Anfield where they’re expected to lift the Premier League trophy.

Arne Slot’s side currently lead the way in the Premier League, 11 points clear of second-placed Arsenal, despite a 3-2 defeat at Fulham on Sunday.

Klopp ended a fabulous eight-and-a-half-year spell on Merseyside in the summer when he vacated his role as Liverpool boss after winning every major trophy possible at the club.

The German, who has acted as Red Bull’s head of global soccer since January, has been invited to the final game of the season but it’s not yet been confirmed whether he will attend, as per the report by The Athletic.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss has already confirmed that he plans to be a part of Liverpool’s celebrations in the city if they do pick up their 20th league title this season – but that he will not be present on the team’s open-top bus parade on May 27.

The Normal One guided us to our 19th league title during the 2019/20 campaign – only for celebrations to be spoiled by the Covid pandemic.

We require just 11 more points from our final seven games to secure the title. Up next is the visit of West Ham on Sunday.