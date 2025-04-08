Liverpool set £40m asking price for ‘frustrated’ ace who has started just four games all season – report

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly slapped a £40m price tag on Harvey Elliott if the England youth international is to leave the club this summer.

The former Fulham man, who was a second half substitute during the Reds’ 3-2 defeat at Craven Cottage on Sunday, is yet to start a Premier League game for Arne Slot’s side this season and has only started four games across all competitions.

Slot has previously mentioned that he is aware Elliott is ‘frustrated’ with his lack of game time (Liverpoolfc.com) while the player himself has remained upbeat about his current situation at Anfield.

A fresh report from The Chronicle (via 90min.com) claims that Newcastle are one of a few clubs keeping tabs on the attacking midfielder but that any potential suitor would need to fork out £40m to secure his signature.

It’s already been reported that a ‘good offer’ for Elliott would be accepted this summer but it remains to be seen what the future holds for the boyhood Red.

At the start of the current campaign the 22-year-old made it clear that he was eager to remain on Merseyside and fight for a regular spot in Slot’s starting XI – but he’s so far failed to break into the side and dislodge the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones.

Our No.19 is a player who always give his all when out on the pitch but torrid luck with injuries means he’s never properly settled and become the player many had hoped for.

His talent is undeniable and it would be disappointing to see him move on – but we’ll just have to wait and see what happens in the coming months.

Elliott has scored 14 goals and registered a further 17 assists in 141 appearances for Liverpool since joining from Fulham in 2019.