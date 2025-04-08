BBC pundit claims Liverpool can only blow Premier League title if one thing happens

(Photos by Brett Carlsen, Julian Finney & Michael Regan/Getty Images for Premier League)

Barring a collapse of epic proportions, Pat Nevin thinks Liverpool are highly unlikely to blow the Premier League title race with seven games to go.

That might be tempting fate, but it’s difficult to see an Arsenal side – still 11 points behind with seven games to go – clawing back the deficit.

Certainly not an Arsenal side that has secured nine points out of a possible 18 from their prior six top-flight games.

Mikel Arteta’s men, to put it simply, just haven’t been consistent enough to take advantage of any slip-ups from the Merseysiders (rare as they have been).

Liverpool won’t blow the title

Pat Nevin is very much of this mind, having claimed it would take a ‘deliberate’ self-implosion for Liverpool to allow the Gunners back into the title race in 2024/25.

“Liverpool slipped at the weekend, but they would need to deliberately hurl themselves off the edge of a cliff to blow the title this season. It ain’t going to happen,” the former Chelsea star told BBC Sport.

Arne Slot’s outfit ultimately only needs four more wins (or 11 more points) to guarantee that the Premier League title returns to Merseyside this season.

Without wishing to sound arrogant, it’s difficult to see us securing anything but three points at home to West Ham and a further three points away to a Leicester City side that hasn’t claimed points since January.

Beyond that, can anyone with a straight face claim that we won’t secure a further five points from our remaining league ties?

Dates Games Sunday 13 April West Ham United (H) Sunday 20 April Leicester City (A) Sunday 27 April Tottenham (H) Sunday 4 May Chelsea (A) Sunday 11 May Arsenal (H) Sunday 18 May Brighton (A) Sunday 25 May Crystal Palace (H)

That’s also whilst assuming that Arsenal are capable of delivering a perfect end to the 2024/25 season by winning all their remaining Premier League games.

With the greatest of respect to the North London side – we just don’t see that happening. Especially not in light of their recent form.

Arsenal have a 1% chance of causing Premier League upset

The reported odds of Mikel Arteta’s side lifting the Premier League title in 2024/25 stand at a rather paltry 1%, according to Opta’s supercomputer.

Not exactly compelling reading for those of an Arsenal persuasion, it has to be said.

