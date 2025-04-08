David Ornstein has ‘really good news’ for Liverpool fans regarding Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk

(Image by NBC Sports and Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

David Ornstein has provided some ‘really good news’ for Liverpool fans in relation to the contract situations of Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

Along with Trent Alexander-Arnold, the long-serving duo are into the final three months of their respective deals at Anfield. However, whereas the right-back seems destined for Real Madrid this summer, it now looks increasingly likely that our captain and our top scorer will remain on Merseyside.

The Dutchman said after the Reds’ defeat to Fulham on Sunday that there’s been ‘progress’ in his negotiations, while Sacha Tavolieri reported that the Egyptian winger is prepared to take a slight pay cut in favour of a longer extension to his contract.

What has Ornstein now said about Salah and Van Dijk’s contracts?

Ornstein has now claimed that new deals for Salah and Van Dijk are no longer a question of whether they might happen, but rather when they will.

The Athletic journalist told NBC Sports: “It’s been my understanding throughout that Liverpool are confident [and] optimistic of renewing Van Dijk, and now it’s a case of ‘when’ rather than ‘if’ he’ll put pen to paper, barring any last-minute hitches. The talks, the negotiations have been positive and cordial.

“It’s the same situation with Mohamed Salah. Liverpool have been confident throughout that they will retain his services. Like I said with Van Dijk, it’s more a case of ‘when’ rather than ‘if’ that is going to happen now, and that will be really good news for them.”

Ornstein’s update is the biggest hint yet towards Salah and Van Dijk staying

When we hear a source as trusted as Ornstein declaring that new contracts for Salah and Van Dijk appear to be merely a matter of time, that can only be excellent news for Liverpool fans.

Forget the duo’s strangely off-colour performances in the defeat at Fulham on Sunday – they are unquestionably two of our most consistent and important players, and keeping them at Anfield or at least another year or two is huge for Arne Slot (and indeed FSG).

The impending loss of Trent on a free transfer is tough to take, so to see all three leaving in the summer would be catastrophic. Mercifully, it appears as though the vice-captain will be the only departure out of that crucial trio.

Liverpool fans have endured their toughest period of the season so far over the past month, seeing two trophies fall by the wayside, our starting right-back having his exit effectively confirmed and suffering a setback in the Premier League title race at the weekend.

However, if April ends with new contract announcements for Salah and Van Dijk and the Reds on the brink of clinching a 20th top-flight crown, there’ll be plenty of cause for celebration on Merseyside soon!