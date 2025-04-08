Egyptian reporter’s update about Mo Salah summer decision will be music to Liverpool fans’ ears

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans have been given some welcome news in relation to Mo Salah – although it isn’t related to his ongoing contract situation.

The 32-year-old’s future continues to be the subject of much speculation, with his current deal at Anfield now into its final three months and the clock ticking on a resolution being agreed in order to prevent him from leaving as a free agent.

In recent days, European journalist Sacha Tavolieri reported that the Egyptian is prepared to take a slight pay cut in favour of a longer contract extension on Merseyside, whch in theory should make it easier for an agreement to be struck.

On Monday night, a reporter from Salah’s homeland delivered an update which’ll surely be welcomed by Liverpool supporters.

Salah to skip Egypt duty in June and rest instead

Ismael Mahmoud had posted on X over the weekend that Omar Marmoush won’t link up with the Egypt national team in June as he’s instead prioritising the Club World Cup with Manchester City.

In a follow-on update, the journalist revealed that Liverpool’s number 11 will also skip the Pharaohs’ camp in the summer in favour of taking some rest at the end of a long season in which he’s already played 45 matches for the Reds and is likely to surpass 50.

Salah resting will be good news for Liverpool (IF he signs a new contract)

It’s still a possibility that, by the time Egypt reconvene in June, Salah will have already played his last game or Liverpool if he doesn’t agree a new contract and has secured a move elsewhere.

However, should he sign an extension at Anfield in the meantime, then the post-season rest will be bonus good news for the Reds, especially as the Pharaohs’ summer camp doesn’t comprise any competitive fixtures – their next World Cup qualifying action is in September.

The flip side is that the Africa Cup of Nations takes place midway through the 2025/26 campaign and will actually begin before Christmas rather than in January, so we’d be losing our number 11 for the always hectic festive period.

In that context, a summer rest for Salah is even more welcome, enabling him to recharge adequately ahead of returning for pre-season in July and being ready to hit the ground running once the competitive action begins.

Mahmoud’s update will be music to Liverpool fans’ ears, and hopefully the news that we’ve all been wanting to hear for so long in relation to the 32-year-old will be confirmed in the near future…