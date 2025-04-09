Liverpool journalist advises Reds fans to ‘keep a close eye on’ one transfer link this summer

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

A reliable Liverpool-focused journalist has identified one transfer link for Reds fans to ‘keep a close eye on’ for the summer.

Even though Arne Slot’s side still have seven matches to play this season and appear to be closing in on the Premier League title, thoughts in the boardroom (and maybe even among some fans) have already turned to prospective ins and outs ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

The Merseysiders seem to be in the market for a new centre-forward, with Alexander Isak continuing to be strongly linked and several trusted sources tipping Darwin Nunez to leave Anfield in the off-season, but it’s a rumoured target from outside the English top flight who could be likelier to arrive.

Lewis Steele advises Liverpool fans to ‘keep a close eye on’ Ekitike

In his latest Liverpool Confidential column for the Daily Mail, Lewis Steele responded to a reader’s question as to which forward the Reds are ‘most interested in’ this summer.

The journalist replied: “Hugo Ekitike is the name that pops up the most when I speak to people, so I think it is fair to say he is one to keep a close eye on.

“The France Under 21 star has scored 19 goals and made eight assists for Eintracht Frankfurt this season and ticks a lot of boxes in terms of his age profile and experience – he is playing every week in a top league and has European experience, too.”

Ekitike could put himself in the shop window against Spurs

A couple of weeks ago, Steele reported that Liverpool scouts have been closely watching Ekitike, so he certainly appears to be of strong interest to Anfield recruitment chiefs. Unsurprisingly, though, he also has the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Juventus on his tail (Florian Plettenberg).

As seen in the figures quoted above, the Eintracht Frankfurt marksman has exceeded the output of everyone in Slot’s squad except for the peerless Mo Salah.

The Frenchman will have an ideal opportunity to put himself in the shop window for English clubs in particular on Thursday night when he comes up against Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League quarter-finals, and given Spurs’ woes this term, the 22-year-old may well fancy his chances of piling on the pain for Ange Postecoglou.

James Pearce has warned that Liverpool won’t pay over the odds for Isak, for whom Newcastle will undoubtedly demand an enormous transfer see, so Ekitike could well be an alternative worth considering for Richard Hughes.

The Reds will need to sign a centre-forward this summer if either Nunez or Diogo Jota leave, and they could do a whole lot worse than the Eintracht Frankfurt sharp-shooter.