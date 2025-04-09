Kewell: Slot’s done a good job but ‘no one’s really challenged’ Liverpool in the league

Pictures via Sky Sports News on YouTube

Liverpool’s form this season has seen us sit at the top of the league, with Harry Kewell sharing his thoughts on the performances of the Reds and our rivals.

Speaking with Sky Sports about how well Arne Slot has done this season, the Australian shared:

“Fantastic. I don’t think he could have wished for a better opportunity.

“I think it’s harsh for what I’m about to say is that it’s kind of helped that Arsenal have had a terrible time, Man City have had a terrible time, Chelsea have not been up there, and no one’s really kind of challenged them.

“But in saying that, he was fantastic at the start of the season.

“But the way Liverpool played at the start of the season, I think they deserve to be exactly where they are.”

We’ve certainly been impressive under our new head coach and that’s why we’re 11 points clear at the top of the table, though sit here off the back of three losses in our last four games.

Liverpool are in poor form amid an amazing season

That has led to an increasing narrative that we’re a good team in a poor league, due to the failing of others and our former winger has certainly addressed this.

With Arsenal putting three goals past Real Madrid, it will be interesting again to see whether the Gunners are now good and how that works with this angle being taken on our achievements.

We don’t want to limp over the line and it’s important to get back to winning ways soon but the poor performances of other teams can easily be taken as the league improving as well.

Jamie Carragher has predicted that we may have already seen the best of Liverpool this season and we could drop more points in the closing stages of the campaign.

This lack of pressure from a title rival, some tired legs and complacency may mean mistakes follow, though they won’t change the course of the campaign.

Pat Nevin has also stated that it would need a catastrophic meltdown for the Reds to throw it away now and that does feel like the only way we won’t be champions in May.

You can watch Kewell’s comments on Slot and Liverpool (from 4:14) via Sky Sports News on YouTube:

