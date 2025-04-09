Kewell: ‘Opportunity’ presented to Liverpool man shows ‘he’s a great player’

Pictures via Sky Sports News on YouTube

Liverpool fans are expecting that we will have a memorable end to this season and that’s because of the quality of players within our squad, something Harry Kewell has been assessing.

Speaking with Sky Sports News, the Australian discussed the chances of Trent Alexander-Arnold joining Real Madrid on a free transfer at the end of this season:

“You don’t want to lose a homegrown player, first and foremost, an England international.

“He grew up there, he’s played very well. He’s won everything that he needs to win.

“As a natural crosser, he’s probably one of the best the Premier League has seen.

“If he goes it would be a disappointment, but the fact that he’s in that opportunity, it just means he’s a great player.”

There was never a doubt that we would want to keep the Scouser at our club for the player to seemingly be set to make a move to Madrid, it suggests it’s a move he wants to pursue.

Trent Alexander-Arnold moving to Real Madrid would be a blow

Interest from the La Liga club does signal the quality of our No.66 but after being a player who said he would spend his career at Anfield, he’s set for backlash.

That’s why our last home game with Everton saw posters placed near the ground as a demonstration of the opinion of some supporters.

We’ve seen pundits like Paul Merson say that fans should be happy to see the England international make a move to Madrid but that doesn’t feel like a likely scenario.

You can watch Kewell’s comments on Alexander-Arnold (from 4:14) via Sky Sports News on YouTube:

