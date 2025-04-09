Harry Kewell names ‘the one’ player Liverpool need to sign asap

Pictures via Sky Sports News on YouTube

Liverpool are ready for a busy summer and Harry Kewell has been assessing what the club needs in the short and long term future.

Speaking with Sky Sports about the contract situation at Anfield, the Australian was asked for his thoughts on our captain and stated: “Van Dijk is, like I said, the one for me.

“I think he’s, he’s been huge ever since he arrived at Liverpool. His stature, his size, the way he plays. I like him.

“I’ve always liked him as a player, and I think he’s probably up there as probably the best centre back the Premier League’s ever seen.

“Again, that’s only my opinion, and I think you can bring anyone beside him, left back, centre back, right back, anyone beside him, and he can make them feel comfortable.

“Whereas that goes, it could be, you know, it could take time, cause they have got players there that that can fill that role, but it may take a little bit of time.”

Ranking the importance of extending the contract of the Dutchman above that of Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, shows how highly rated the defender is by so many.

Harry Kewell wants Liverpool to prioritize Virgil van Dijk’s new contract

Despite the recent witch hunt around Virgil van Dijk’s apparent repeat offences that are going unpunished, it’s not hard to see what he offers to Arne Slot’s side.

With David Ornstein sprinkling positivity around a possible new deal, it does feel as though we are set to see at least one more year of our skipper

That will be a day that will be widely celebrated by all of our supporters and let’s hope it’s not far away.

