Carragher addresses bias on Sky Sports with staunch defence

Jamie Carragher has been on Sky Sports for over 10 years now and has been forced to address the opinion that he’s biased for or against different clubs.

Speaking on the Overlap, the Scouser said: “People say I’m biased towards Liverpool.

“But I can assure you if you look at my social media, I [also] have lots of Liverpool fans say; ‘No he goes the other way to prove he’s not biased’. You’re like; ‘You can’t win’.

“If you look at social media, no matter who the co-commentator is – and you have two sets of supporters – say it’s [Aston] Villa vs Newcastle, they’re both convinced you’re against their team. You can’t win.

“As a co-commentator, the best bit about it is a last-minute goal. You’ve got to reflect the stadium. You’ve got to go mad.

“So I do a lot of Liverpool games and Liverpool score a lot of late goals. They did under [Jurgen] Klopp and they win most of the time.

“Liverpool don’t lose that often and, if they do have a spell, I’ll be getting accused of being too critical maybe by Liverpool supporters.

“So I’ve got to the stage where I did think about it – where I was like; ‘Am I too far the other way sometimes? Am I too hard on Liverpool if they’re not doing well’?

“In the end, I’ve just thought, ‘I’m just going to say what I think and if subconsciously I am biased to Liverpool on something or I maybe get more excited with a goal, that’s me. That’s the way I am, I don’t get bothered by social media now’.”

It was a very honest approach from the 47-year-old who has clearly developed a thick skin during his time as a public figure within the game.

Jamie Carragher doesn’t listen to social media backlash

The former defender isn’t scared to share his opinions online or on the television, like calling for six new players to be brought to Anfield next season.

Yet he’s equally happy to take the backlash that may come his way, which is what happened with Daniel Sturridge during his playing days too.

It’s certainly an interesting discussion but you would lose a lot of credibility as a pundit if you apply too much bias in certain instances.

Jamie Carragher always seems to be one of the best pundits on the TV – though maybe we’re just being biased!

