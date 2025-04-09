Jurgen Klopp set to make first official Liverpool appearance as date and prices confirmed

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans are enjoying life under Arne Slot but that doesn’t mean that there still isn’t a special place held for Jurgen Klopp and always will be.

After news that the German would be returning to Anfield before the close of the season, we have now been provided with more information.

Not only will the 57-year-old be back in stands, he will also be operating in his role for the LFC Foundation as an honorary ambassador.

As reported on liverpoolfc.com: ‘Former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp will make his first official appearance as an honorary ambassador for LFC Foundation since leaving the club when he joins its annual Gala Ball as guest speaker.’

It’s a landmark event for the charity and will see more money raised to pay for the worthwile causes all those within the foundation support.

Tickets are available to the public too, ranging from £250 to £450 per person which is certainly an eye-watering amount to witness the return of a legend.

Jurgen Klopp will be back in Liverpool for the LFC Foundation

After helping hire his former Anfield assistant manager Peter Krawietz in his new role with Red Bull, it’s clear that a new life away from management is carrying on for our former boss.

This public relationship with Liverpool makes it even more clear that we seem distant from Jurgen returning to coaching anytime soon – which is good news for us.

It’s set to be an emotional return for Klopp and all those lucky enough to attend will be lucky to witness the rekindling of a relationship that has been so special for nearly a decade now.

