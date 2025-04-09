Liverpool confirm Anfield mural for Sunday as Klopp’s return is arranged

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans will all know the significance of the upcoming week in our history and the stadium is set to mark the events in a usual poignant manner.

Ahead of the 36th anniversary of the Hillsborough tragedy, our closest home game to the 15th of April will fall this Sunday as we host West Ham.

As confirmed on liverpoolfc.com: ‘Tributes will continue at the Reds’ Premier League meeting with West Ham United on Sunday (April 13) at Anfield, where a mosaic will also be displayed on the Kop prior to kick-off to remember the 97 fans who died as a result of the events that occurred at the FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest on April 15, 1989.’

In the light of the Labour government’s seeming watering down of the prior promised Hillsborough Law, this seems like an important time to remind the nation (and further afield) about what happened and how we can help ensure it doesn’t again.

After facing a cover up, the families of those who died were forced to fight against the police so that the truth can come out but this new law would give normal people more power against the state.

A mosaic at Anfield is the perfect way to mark the passing of our supporters and also springboard this message about the Hillsborough Law back into the public eye.

With news that Jurgen Klopp will be returning to his former home, before the end of the campaign, many are expecting this will coincide with the end of the season.

If the German wants to come more than once though, this would be a perfect time to help add more eyes onto what is a very important topic.

Even nearly 40 years on, the importance of the events in Sheffield remain as a way to educate people of what the government can do the people they’re supposed to protect – if we don’t continue this fight.

