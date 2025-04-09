FSG in contact: Liverpool could reinforce their backline with aerial monster for a cut-price fee

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly set about trying to sign a potential right-back replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold for what’d be a cut-price fee.

The Reds’ vice-captain looks set to join Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer, leaving Conor Bradley as the only natural option in that area of the pitch for Arne Slot, although others have shown that they can play there on occasion if needed.

Jeremie Frimpong has been foremost among the possible right-back recruits at Anfield, but it seems that he’s not the only Bundesliga star who’s catching the eye of Richard Hughes and FSG.

Liverpool contact agents of Kiliann Sildillia

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool have identified Kiliann Sildillia of Freiburg as a potential option to take Trent’s place in the squad, and contact has already been made with the 22-year-old’s representatives.

Born on the same day as Ryan Gravenberch (16 May 2002), the Frenchman features highly on a list containing several right-back targets being explored by Merseyside chiefs, who view him as someone capable of coming in and making an instant impact for the Reds.

His contract expires in June 2026 and he’s yet to agree a new deal despite his club’s best efforts thus far, and he could be available for as little as £12m this summer.

Sildillia could be a tremendous cut-price addition at Liverpool

Even if Slot is confident enough to Bradley to promote him to the status of first-choice right-back from next season, Liverpool need another natural option in that role instead of trying to get by with a temporary solution in the form of Joe Gomez, Jarell Quansah or Curtis Jones.

Sildillia mightn’t be the most enterprising of full-backs (just six goal involvements in 102 games for Freiburg), but he excels in several defensive aspects of his game, as evidenced by figures from FBref.

Compared with positional peers in Europe’s five main leagues over the past year, he ranks among the top 1% for aerial duels won per game (2.4), the top 6% for blocks (1.75) and clearances (3.93) per 90 minutes, and the top 14% for interceptions per match (1.31).

His manager Julian Schuster has hailed him as ‘very aggressive’ and ‘a great defender’ (Kicker), and for just £12m he’d be the epitome of a low-risk acquisition for Liverpool, similar to Federico Chiesa.

One potential red flag with Sildillia is his injury record, with three separate (albeit brief) absences already this season, but the pros certainly appear to outweigh the cons when it comes to a prospective raid for the 22-year-old.

He mightn’t necessarily be a household name througout European football, but he could be one worth keeping an eye on over the coming weeks and months.