‘Honestly…’ – Europa League sensation has now spoken out on rumours of potential Liverpool move

(Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

A reported Liverpool transfer target has now responded to speculation linking him with a potential move to Anfield.

The Reds are among several clubs to have shown an interest in Lyon winger Malick Fofana (CaughtOffside), who underwent a change of agency in recent days shortly after a representative from his previous clients told Africafoot that Anfield would be the 20-year-old’s ‘choice of heart’ in terms of a future destination.

The Belgium international has since addressed the speculation surrounding him, and while he appears to be flattered by the links, he doesn’t seem in any rush to move on from his current side.

Fofana addresses Liverpool transfer links

Regarding the reported interest from Liverpool, Fofana told Football Insider: “Honestly, I hear about it but it doesn’t affect me, so I just focus on myself, and I know when I do great that the rest will come.

“I watch a lot of the Premier League, I know there is a lot of big clubs, so for the moment, I just want to make that return on the pitch. In my head I said to myself – ‘this season I have to show myself to the world’. I know I am capable of that.

“I know my talents, I know what I can do, so it was just a matter of time. I know people will always talk – I stay calm, I have a great mentality, so I know it will come.”

Fofana happy to stay at Lyon, but will Liverpool eventually get him?

One thing is immediately clear from Fofana’s comments – he isn’t lacking in self-confidence!

The 20-year-old has caught the eye with his performance in the Europa League, scoring six goals so far in the tournament ahead of the first leg of their quarter-final against Manchester United on Thursday night. If he can have a decisive impact in that tie, that’d really make the continent sit up and take notice.

It’d definitely go down well among Liverpool supporters, although there appears to be a recognition from the Belgian that competition for a left-sided attacking berth at Anfield is already quite strong, with Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz vying for that place in the line-up (although the Colombian continues to be coveted by Saudi suitors).

The renowned Football Talent Scout website lists pace, acceleration, dribbling, ball control, movement, flair, agility, crossing, bravery and two-footedness among the many attributes that Fofana possesses, so his ceiling appears to be enormously high if he can add a more consistent goal output to those traits.

The Merseysiders might need to bide their time with the Lyon youngster, who seems content to keep enhancing his profile with the Ligue 1 side. At his rate of progression, though, surely a high-profile move to one of Europe’s elite clubs will come sooner rather than later.