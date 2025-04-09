Kewell: Exit of ‘phenomenal’ Salah would provide chance to ‘bloom’ for others at Liverpool

Pictures via Sky Sports News on YouTube

The prospect of losing Mo Salah this summer is not something that any Liverpool fan wants to consider though it’s an outcome Harry Kewell has been pondering.

Speaking with Sky Sports News, the Australian was asked for his thoughts on the future of our No.11:

“Mo Salah, what he’s achieved at Liverpool in that space of time, is nothing but phenomenal.

“Again, it’s a tough one because he’s coming to that age and who knows what’s happening with the contract situation?

“I think Liverpool will be disappointed because he does score a lot of the goals, but sometimes when you do see a great player move, it kind of blooms other players, and that gives them more responsibility.

“You may have that advance with the other players coming in and scoring more goals, but no one wants to see him leave.

“He would be a massive loss, not only to Liverpool, but to the Premier League as well because I think he’s also a good ambassador.

“He’s very professional, trains well, you never hear a complaint about him. He plays every single game and that’s what young footballers should be looking up to.”

Our Egyptian King will forever be at home at Anfield, though it still feels too early to consider letting him leave the club on a permanent basis.

Liverpool fans will be desperate for Mo Salah to stay at Liverpool

James Pearce has voiced his concerns over the form of the forward in the last few games for the Reds, where has hasn’t been to the standard that we saw earlier in the campaign.

Whilst this may worry some, there’s no reason not to expect that he can’t get back scoring goals quickly.

David Ornstein has shared his thoughts that there’s a growing chance we see the 32-year-old extend his stay on Merseyside and that will be music to the ears of many.

Let’s just hope we don’t have to wait too long to see this become reality for our record scorer in the Premier League.

You can watch Kewell’s comments on Salah (from 5:24) via Sky Sports News on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley