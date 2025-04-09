Romano outlines one thing Liverpool ‘absolutely want to’ do with Salah and Van Dijk contracts

(Image by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images and Fabrizio Romano)

Fabrizio Romano has shared an encouraging update for Liverpool fans regarding the contract situations of Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

The long-serving duo both have less than three months remaining on their current deals, although there’s been some very promising noises coming from reliable souces in recent days.

James Pearce said that the ‘most likely scenario’ is that both players remain at Anfield, while David Ornstein even claimed that contract extensions for the pair are now a case of when rather than if.

Romano: Liverpool keen to get Salah and Van Dijk contracts sorted ASAP

In his newsletter for GIVEMESPORT, Romano reiterated his fellow journalists’ claims that the duo now appear set to stay at Liverpool, who are understood to be eager to eliminate any lingering doubts over their respective futures sooner rather than later.

The transfer reporter wrote: “Liverpool mantain their confidence that both Salah and Van Dijk will stay and sign new deals. The club absolutely want to get it done ASAP, as Trent is getting closer and closer to Real Madrid.”

Are we finally approaching a happy ending to long-running contract saga?

There’s definitely been much greater traction towards contract extensions for Salah and Van Dijk in recent days than there had been at any previous stage this season, with the long-running saga finally appearing to come to a head now that their current deals are rapidly approaching expiry.

Liverpool fans have been left to live on their nerves for the past few months as to whether the duo (along with Trent Alexander-Arnold) would stay at the club, and while the right-back seems poised to leave for Real Madrid, the Egyptian winger and Dutch defender appear set to renew their commitment to the Reds.

Romano’s update about Anfield chiefs wanting to get the matter resolved ‘ASAP’ might prompt a rolling of eyes from some supporters who may feel that it should’ve been sorted a lot sooner, but at least we finally appear to be approaching closure on the soap opera which has backdropped an excellent season on the pitch.

The past month has been a tough one for LFC, so an announcement of new deals for Salah and Van Dijk would go a long way towards lifting the mood music among Kopites, who’ll hopefully also have a 20th league title to celebrate in the coming weeks.

If our captain and our top scorer are both pulling on Liverpool shirts with golden champions badges on the right sleeve throughout 2025/26, it means that the current campaign will finish on a monumental high for Reds fans in more ways than one!