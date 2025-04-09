Paul Joyce drops mega Mo Salah contract update as long-running saga nears happy ending

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

After months and months of waiting, Liverpool fans could finally be close to a resolution to the contract saga surrounding Mo Salah.

The Egyptian is into the final three months of his current deal at Anfield, leading to fears among some supporters that he could exit on a free transfer this summer.

Throughout the season, the 32-year-old has sporadically hinted at frustration over a lack of progress with negotiations, but the long-running soap opera might finally be approaching its crescendo.

Paul Joyce drops massive Mo Salah contract update

On Wednesday evening, Paul Joyce reported for The Times that Salah is closing in on striking an agreement with Liverpool to extend his contract and remain at Anfield beyond this summer.

Having had a breakthrough in talks with Virgil van Dijk, who finds himself in a similar contractual situation, there’s now ‘a growing expectation’ that the Reds’ number 11 will also sign a new deal to keep him at the club.

Despite the extensive duration of negotiations with the Egypt winger, there was always a confidence within LFC that he’d agree to stay on Merseyside beyond the end of his current terms, and sporting director Richard Hughes has been leading discussions with Salah’s agent Ramy Abbas Issa.

Salah update will give Liverpool fans a massive lift at the perfect time

What a lift this is for Liverpool fans at exactly the point in the season where it’s most needed!

The tide had definitely been moving towards a renewal, with several reliable sources reporting in recent days that both Salah and Van Dijk seem almost certain to agree contract extensions at Anfield.

Forget the Egyptian’s dip in form of late – a return of 32 goals and 22 assists for the season so far is just phenomenal, and he’s been hitting consistently high numbers throughout his eight years with the Reds to the point that he’s the club’s third-highest scorer of all time.

If there was any tension building up among Liverpool supporters following some poor results over the past month, Joyce’s bombshell update could go a long way towards releasing that, and it’s quite the boost to get coming into a massive home fixture against West Ham on Sunday.

We’ve had to live on our nerves for a long time regarding Salah, but at long last it looks like we’ll be treated to a happy ending in this long-running contract saga. All we need now is for him and Van Dijk to make it official, and for our legendary number 11 to pile on the euphoria by putting the Irons to the sword at the weekend!