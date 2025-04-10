‘Time will tell’ – What Carlos Mac Allister said when asked if Alexis could leave Liverpool

(Photo by Ernesto Ryan/Getty Images)

The father of Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has publicly addressed transfer rumours surrounding the 26-year-old.

In recent months, Spanish outlet Fichajes reported that the 2022 World Cup winner has caught the attention of Real Madrid, who of course look set to snap up his Anfield teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold in the coming weeks.

Thankfully, it appears that the former Brighton star – who trained away from the LFC squad yesterday but is understood to have no major injury concerns – won’t be following the Reds’ vice-captain to the Bernabeu any time soon, or indeed departing Merseyside for any other club.

Carlos Mac Allister: Alexis is ‘very happy’ at Liverpool

Speaking to Argentine outlet Picado TV, Mac Allister senior was asked whether Liverpool’s number 10 could depart the Premier League leaders in the foreseeable future.

Carlos replied: “For now, I don’t think so. Time will tell. Alexis is very happy where he is. He lives in Manchester, and on the block where he lives is [Andy] Robertson, [Joe] Gomez, and four blocks away is [Argentina teammate] Licha Martinez.

“Alexis speaks English well, understands the rules of the game, and converses with people. I think [moving to Liverpool] has been the best thing he’s had, and that’s why the adaptation was easier.”

Exciting times for Mac Allister on and off the pitch!

Mac Allister’s dad reinforcing the midfielder’s commitment to Liverpool makes for quite a contrast with how Luis Diaz’s father frequently talks up a ‘dream’ move to Barcelona for the Colombia international some day.

With the 26-year-old a near-constant presence in Arne Slot’s preferred XI (he’s started 27 of our 31 league games so far under the Dutchman) and seemingly settled in the northwest of England, there’d be no logical reason for him to seek pastures new.

Also, the Reds’ number 10 and his partner are expecting their first child, so we’d imagine that they wouldn’t want the upheaval of moving to a new country with such a life-changing event on the horizon.

Mac Allister’s contract at Liverpool still has three years to run, so neither he nor the club are in any great hurry to make a significant decision on his future. Also, in a few weeks’ time he’ll hopefully have a Premier League winner’s medal to go along with those of the World Cup and Copa America.

When he’s playing weekly, about to start a family and is in line for (more) major silverware, we suspect that the midfielder has everything he could want right where he is!