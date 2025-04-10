Ornstein confirms how long Salah and Van Dijk’s new contracts will be at Liverpool

(Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk appear to be on the brink of signing new contracts at Liverpool, with David Ornstein now providing the latest on their deals.

Writing for The Atheltic, the football correspondant reported: ‘Resolving contract situations regarding key personnel was one of the biggest challenges Richard Hughes inherited when he started work as Liverpool sporting director just over a year ago.

‘It’s been a long road but with Salah and Van Dijk on the brink of signing two-year extensions, it will provide the perfect boost for Arne Slot’s side as they close in on being crowned Premier League champions.

‘There has always been confidence internally at Anfield that the duo would stay put.’

Not only will we now see an end to all this talk around new deals but it means that there will be at least one full season were stories of contract renewals won’t return.

Add on that we look set to keep two of the greatest players in the club’s modern history, as they ensure they see out the majority of their playing days at Anfield, it’s amazing news.

Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk are going nowhere

Paul Joyce was among the first reporters to share this story and you can tell from the reputation of the journalists providing this update, that we’re hearing the truth.

Fabrizio Romano also stated that there is an urgency for this news to be made public asap, which will come as a huge buzz for the fans and allow the players to stop having to constantly answer the same questions.

There should also be congratulations for Richard Hughes as we have heard on several occasions that the players and the club were far away from a deal, though this has now finally been arranged.

Another two years of our captain and the Egyptian King is the perfect gift for every supporter.

