Ornstein confirms key events this season for VVD & Salah that ‘strengthened their hand’ in contract negotiations

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

It seems we’re set to be met with the great news that Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk will extend their stays at Anfield and it’s interesting how this has come about.

Nobody can disregard the talent that both players possess, though it’s quite against the model of how our owners normally operate to extend big contracts to older players.

Writing for The Athletic, David Ornstein confirmed what happened: ‘Salah and Van Dijk had both made it clear publicly that their preference was to remain at Anfield and their performances over the course of 2024-25 strengthened their hand in negotiations.

‘Salah has scored 32 goals and contributed 22 assists in 45 appearances in all competitions, while Van Dijk has been the defensive rock on which Liverpool’s title challenge has been built.

‘The Dutchman’s leadership also makes him a huge asset.’

It may seem obvious for all football fans to give our captain and top goal scorer a new deal, though there were certainly some important factors to take into consideration.

Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk had to fight for their Liverpool careers

Following a rare injury last season, the Egyptian King did drop off his usual perfect standards and so he had to convince everyone his best days were still very much now.

The Dutchman has been impervious since arriving at Anfield and perhaps his biggest test was proving to be an irreplaceable captain too.

Not only did both players have to fight to prove they were still at the top of their game, they had to show a desire to continue to play for Liverpool.

That’s why we’re set to see two contracts signed, for two years each, for two very important players.

As Trent Alexander-Arnold welcomed the approaches of Real Madrid, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah never considered a move anywhere else.

