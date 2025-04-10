Liverpool regular’s agent has Real Madrid aspirations, but Bernabeu move deemed ‘impossible’

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The agent of one Liverpool player has said that he’d love for his client to play for Real Madrid, but has admitted that such a transfer could now be ‘impossible’.

Since Arne Slot replaced Jurgen Klopp in the Liverpool dugout last summer, perhaps no-one in the squad has enjoyed a greater improvement than Ryan Gravenberch, who in a few months has gone from being linked with a move to Galatasaray to being the Reds’ third most-used player this season.

The notion of the 22-year-old being cut loose from Anfield now seems outlandish, to put it mildly, something that even his representatives have now acknowledged.

Gravenberch’s agent voices Real Madrid aspirations

The Dutchman’s agent Jose Fortes gave an interview to Marca in which he voiced his desire to see the Reds’ number 38 playing for Real Madrid, believing him to be of the required standard at the Bernabeu, but he knows that Liverpool won’t want to part with the player.

The Spaniard said of Gravenberch: “He’s good enough for Real Madrid. We would love for him to play for them, but Liverpool would ask for a lot of money. I know [Los Blancos] had their eye on him, but now it’s impossible.”

Real Madrid have already hurt us enough without trying to snare Gravenberch!

Reds fans won’t be thanking Fortes for saying that he’d like the Dutch midfielder to play for the LaLiga giants, who’ve already inficted more than enough bother on us both on and off the pitch.

As if beating us in two Champions League finals (and knocking us out of the tournament on two other occasions since 2021) isn’t bad enough, Real Madrid are also set to land Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer, having previously lured Xabi Alonso, Michael Owen, Steve McManaman and others from Anfield.

That’s not to mention Carlo Anceloti’s side seeing off Liverpool in the pursuits of Aurelien Tchouameni and Jude Bellingham over the past three years, with that duo helping Los Blancos to win their 15th European Cup last summer.

Thankfully, with Gravenberch a clear favourite of Slot and protected by a contract which runs to 2028, we can’t imagine him having any real reason to clamour for a move away from Merseyside for the foreseeable future.

In time Real Madrid might come calling for him, and if they do it’d be a massive endorsement of his performances at Anfield, but for now we won’t have to worry about the 22-year-old playing for anyone except the Reds.