Brazilian forward has wowed Liverpool scouts – here’s what they reported back about him

Liverpool scouts have reportedly been left highly impressed by one player they’ve been watching as a prospective transfer target.

Feyenoord winger Igor Paixao has been sporadically linked with the Reds for several months now (Globo Esporte) and is believed to have been the subject of scouting missions throughout the season.

The Rotterdam club’s former coach Rob Jacobs recently described him as ‘pure class’ and even said that he’d have the Brazilian as the Reds’ starting left-sided attacker ahead of Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz.

Liverpool scouts report back glowingly about Igor Paixao

According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool could now step up their efforts to sign the 24-year-old after scouts came back with glowing reports about the player.

The Reds’ scouting staff have been wowed by Paixao’s technical ability and in-game intelligence, also noting a knack for making decisive contributions at vital moments, and there’s a ‘firm belief’ that the winger has what it takes to succeed in the Premier League.

Arne Slot’s side aren’t alone in their interest, though, with the Brazilian also catching the attention of Arsenal, Napoli and Atalanta.

Paixao makes a difference where it matters

Paixao has accrued 14 goals and 17 assists so far this season, and while most of those have come in the Eredivisie, he still racked up seven goal contributions for Feyenoord in the Champions League.

The 24-year-old is currently in the midst of a hot streak, with six goals and three assists in his last four matches, including a phenomenal display against FC Twente in which he scored a hat-trick and set up two other goals in a 6-2 romp (Transfermarkt).

As per FBref, many of his underlying performance metrics are well below the average for positional peers in Europe’s main leagues over the past year – especially in terms of passing and dribbling – but his G/A figures illustrate that he’s able to make a difference where it counts.

At present Paixao would have stiff competition for a place on Liverpool’s left flank, although Luis Diaz has been the subject of renewed transfer interest from Saudi Pro League, and Fabrizio Romano described that transfer story as ‘one to follow‘ going into the summer.

We firmly hope that the resurgent Colombian stays at Anfield, but if he were to depart, then Paixao could well be chief among the list of prospective replacements after leaving quite the impression on the Reds’ scouting staff.