Liverpool could abandon ‘crazy’ transfer pursuit in favour of rivalling Arsenal for £60m predator

(Photo by Maja Hitij/Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool could now be set to abandon their hopes of landing one strongly-linked transfer target and instead contend with Arsenal in the race for an alternative.

Alexander Isak’s name has been ever-present in the Anfield rumour mill in recent weeks, and TBR Football even hinted that the Newcastle striker would rather sign for the Reds than join Mikel Arteta’s Gunners.

However, with James Pearce claiming that the Merseysiders are unlikely to pay an exorbitant fee for the Swedish hitman, that could push Richard Hughes towards looking elswhere – indeed, Lewis Steele has talked up Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike as one to ‘keep a close eye on’ coming into the summer.

Liverpool could abandon Isak chase and pursue Sesko instead

According to Mark Douglas for The i Paper, both Liverpool and Arsenal continue to covet Isak, but there’s now an acceptance that any move for the 25-year-old in the coming months would be ‘fiendishly difficult’ to pull off, with the Magpies protected by the striker having three more years to run on his contract and having no intention to sell.

Newcastle chief executive Darren Eales told reporters that the club would be ‘crazy’ to consider external offers for their top scorer, and the St James’ Park hierarchy are so adamant that they want to build the team around their number 14 that they haven’t even put an official valuation on him.

Benjamin Sesko has emerged as a primary transfer target for the Gunners in the meantime, and the Reds are also understood to be looking at the RB Leipzig forward as a more attainable alternative to Isak.

Would Sesko be a better value alternative to Isak?

While Liverpool chiefs may well be disappointed that a move for the Newcastle striker now seems to be out of the question, landing the Slovenia striker instead would be more than just a consolation prize.

Projected to be available for £60m (GIVEMESPORT), the 21-year-old would be much more affordable than Isak and is also four years younger, and a return of 19 goals in 39 games for his club this season is impressive.

The Reds may also be helped by having a strong professional relationship with Leipzig – from whom they signed Naby Keita, Ibrahima Konate and Dominik Szoboszlai in previous years – and also by Jurgen Klopp now holding the position of Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull.

Sesko is inferior to Isak and Ekitike in terms of xG, pass completion and shot-creating actions per 90 minutes, but amongst that trio he comes out on top for shot on target percentage, dribble completion and aerial duel success (FBref).

Depending on what attributes Arne Slot is seeking in a new centre-forward, that could either make the Slovenian the perfect candidate to pursue, especially if Newcastle aren’t for turning with their number 14.