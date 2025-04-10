Liverpool’s Man City poaching compared to Luis Figo’s switch from Barcelona to Real Madrid

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The transfer window may not have opened yet but Liverpool have already made a move to poach someone from Manchester City who could give us the edge.

As reported by Training Ground Guru on X: ‘Director of Football Data Laurie Shaw is leaving Manchester City after four years to become Chief Scientist at Liverpool.’



Before then adding: ‘Bit of clarity on Laurie Shaw’s new role here.

‘He will be working specifically for Liverpool, in their Research department (not wider FSG group).

‘Title will be Chief Scientist and reporting to Director of Research Will Spearman.’

Josh Williams, a Liverpool FC data specialist, then provided his take by stating: ‘Very cool, this. The backroom equivalent of Real Madrid poaching Luis Figo from Barcelona.’



It’s an interesting outlook on a move that could have a massive impact on how we operate in the future, by poaching from a team whose Premier League title we’re also about to take.

Laurie Shaw could be a secret weapon for Liverpool

We’ve seen two different approaches to the lure of Liverpool in recent weeks, with Trent Alexander-Arnold deeming the project at Anfield no longer desirable enough for him to extend his stay.

However, Paul Merson has used the news of Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk being set to sign new deals at the club as the evidence of how big our club is.

We can see here that we’re now taking staff members from Pep Guardiola’s side too and as we’re on the cusp of winning the league, this feels like a transitional summer where we will grow in statute – not shrink.

Growing from the point of being league champions is surely a scary prospect for everyone else.

You can view the take on the Laurie Shaw to Liverpool news via @DistanceCovered on X:

Very cool, this. The backroom equivalent of Real Madrid poaching Luis Figo from Barcelona. https://t.co/PrjMwSwxGk — Josh Williams (@DistanceCovered) April 10, 2025

