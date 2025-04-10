Report hints at why Alexis Mac Allister trained alone yesterday as Liverpool prepare for Sunday

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

The absence of Alexis Mac Allister from Liverpool team training on Wednesday may have triggered concerns among Reds fans that the midfielder has suffered an injury, but a subsequent report has appeared to put any such worries to bed.

Arne Slot’s squad were put through their paces at the AXA Training Centre yesterday as they step up preparations for the Premeir League clash against West Ham on Sunday, when they’ll be aiming to make amends for last weekend’s defeat at Fulham.

There was no sign of Trent Alexander-Arnold or Joe Gomez as they continue to recover from their respective ankle and hamstring injuries, although Alisson Becker did partake in the session, having missed our last two matches due to concussion protocols arising from a body blow sustained on international duty in March.

Why was Mac Allister not training with Liverpool squad yesterday?

As per the Liverpool Echo, Mac Allister wasn’t involved with the bulk of the squad for training on Wednesday, but there are understood to be ‘no major concerns’ regarding the Argentina midfielder.

Instead of joining his teammates on the grass, the 26-year-old was inside working on an individual programme, with Reds players having greater scope for personal sessions tailored to their specific needs due to the absence of any midweek fixtures for the rest of this season and only playing on Sundays.

Mac Allister might welcome the week-long gap between games

While obviously we’d much prefer to still be involved in the Champions League and going for the FA Cup (which would’ve necessitated the Spurs game on 27 April to be postponed to a midweek date), the benefit of solely having Premier League commitments is the week-long rest between matches.

It’s something that Mac Allister might especially appreciate, having started all but one top-flight game since the start of December and every match bar one since the cup exit to Plymouth Argyle two months ago (Transfermarkt).

His tally of 3,261 minutes for the season is exceeded by only three players at Liverpool, and he also flew to South America and back for international duty towards the end of March.

Hopefully the Argentine will be in peak condition and raring to go for West Ham’s visit to Anfield on Sunday, when he and his teammates will have a point to prove after the Fulham defeat raised questions as to whether the Reds might yet face a nervy run-in to a season which should end in Premier League glory.