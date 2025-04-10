Merson: Salah and Van Dijk contracts send important message about Liverpool

Pictures via Sky Sports Premier League on X

Liverpool fans are rejoicing at the news that Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk are set to sign new contracts at the club and it is special for many reasons.

Asked for his take on the news, Paul Merson said: “Oh, it’s huge.

“They’re signing two £100 million players, they’re signing two of the players that are up there as the best in the world in their positions.

“They’ve had a result, Liverpool, to let their contracts run to what they did to now get them to sign again – for me, it just shows the magnitude of how big that club is, Liverpool Football Club.

“When you’re there, it’ll be hard to leave, and fair play to Liverpool.

“To them two players, they could have easily gone, ‘you know what, I’ll go over to Saudi, I’ll pick up as much as I can and finish my career’, and they haven’t, you know, for me it just shows you what they’re about and how big a football club Liverpool is.”

It’s certainly great to see fans of rival teams marvel at the way we have negotiated this situation into seeing two club legends agree new deals.

Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah have shown how big Liverpool is

As much as credit has been handed to the two players for managing to change the owners’ opinions from being reluctant to agreeing a new deal, to then allowing a two-year contract each – it’s a two-way street.

Richard Hughes had to present the club to our captain and goal scorer once again – something which is easy to do because we are so great.

Trent Alexander-Arnold may have been swayed by approaches from Real Madrid but it’s nice to see that Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk appreciated what they have.

