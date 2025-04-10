Ryan Gravenberch’s agent hits back after Real Madrid comments circle online

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Ryan Gravenberch’s agent has caused quite the storm and his comments about Real Madrid have led to many Liverpool fans sharing their upset with him.

Speaking to Marca, Jose Fortes said about our midfielder: “He’s good enough for Real Madrid.

“We would love for him to play for them, but Liverpool would ask for a lot of money.

“I know [Los Blancos] had their eye on him, but now it’s impossible.”

As much as there was no sign of imminent interest from the Spanish side, it certainly suggested that the agent was open for this move to happen in the future.

This led to backlash and on Instagram, the 53-year-old explained further by writing: ‘I’m Spanish, it’s my dream club, not the dream club of Ryan.

‘He is really happy, and if you ask Ryan, he will agree with you [that Liverpool are the biggest club in the world], no stress, keep calm.’

It was certainly an attempt to add more context to these remarks and may well ease the concerns of some.

Ryan Gravenberch’s agent has cooled suggesting Real Madrid interest

What made this story worse is the obvious news that Trent Alexander-Arnold seems set to make a move to Madrid, which is certainly a massive blow to us.

If a homegrown player, on the cusp of becoming our club captain in the coming years, can be swayed – then what would stop anyone else?

Let’s just hope that our Dutchman can follow the route of Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk by staying loyal and committed to Anfield – not anywhere else.

You can view Gravenberch’s agent comments via Reddit:

