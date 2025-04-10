Egyptian journalist shares what he’s ‘heard’ about one key detail of new Mo Salah contract

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

After months of wondering whether Mo Salah would sign a new contract at Liverpool, the conversation now appears to have shifted towards the details of the prospective deal that the Egyptian could be about to agree at Anfield.

On Wednesday evening, The Times’ Paul Joyce broke the news that the 32-year-old is closing in on reaching an agreement to remain on Merseyside beyond the expiry of his current terms in June, with David Ornstein subsequently indicating that the new arrangement will run to 2027.

In recent days, European reporter Sacha Tavolieri claimed that the Egypt winger had agreed to some ‘financial concessions’ in order to ensure that a deal could be struck, although this doesn’t appear to have been the case.

Salah set for wage increase in new Liverpool contract

Egyptian journalist Ismael Mahmoud – who’s been providing frequent and accurate updates on Salah’s contract situations over the past few weeks and months – has now revealed what Liverpool’s number 11 is set to be paid as part of his new contract.

In an update on X, the reporter stated that there ‘definitely won’t be any pay cut’ for the Reds’ third-highest scorer of all time, adding: “I’ve heard that Salah’s potential salary in the new contract would be a fixed £400,000 per week.”

There definitely won’t be any pay cut, as @_pauljoyce mentioned. I’ve heard that Salah’s potential salary in the new contract would be a fixed £400,000 per week. https://t.co/jxOtBACDtG — Ismael Mahmoud – إسماعيل محمود (@ismaeelmahmoudd) April 9, 2025

One-of-a-kind Salah has prompted FSG to break with convention

If the figure quoted by Mahmoud is indeed correct, then Salah would actually be getting a significant increase on his current wage, which Capology cites at £350,000 per week.

As Ornstein outlined, FSG are typically reluctant to hand out lucrative contract extensions to players approaching their mid-30s (the Egyptian turns 33 in June), but the phenomenal numbers that the forward has been hitting ever since he came to Liverpool in 2017 warrant an exception being made.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold likely to join Real Madrid, that’d free up £180,000 from the club’s weekly wage bill (Capology), which’d no doubt help to fund the increased salary for our number 11 and ensure that he wouldn’t reluctantly walk out the door this summer.

That Salah can at his age justify the club’s owners breaking with convention and increasing his pay packet when he was already the highest-earning player at Anfield attests to just how special a footballer he’s been, continues to be and will likely be over the next couple of seasons.

In the past few months, Jamie Carragher and numerous Liverpool fans implored FSG to ‘give Mo his dough’. It now seems that those pleas haven’t fallen on deaf ears, thank goodness!