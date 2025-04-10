‘I understand…’ – Journalist drops Matheus Cunha claim in discussion on Liverpool transfers

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool are among the many clubs to have been linked with Matheus Cunha, who’s been enjoying a fine season at Wolves.

The Brazil international stated in a recent interview with The Guardian that he had multiple offers from elsewhere in January but didn’t want to leave Molineux mid-season with his team in a Premier League relegation battle.

However, the 25-year-old added that, with Vitor Pereira’s side all but guaranteed their top-flight status again for 2025/26, he’s ready to ‘take the next step’ in his career.

Cunha expected to leave Wolves in summer

In his latest Liverpool Confidential column for the Daily Mail, Lewis Steele was asked which forwards he’d heard that the Reds are most interested in this summer.

The journalist covered several names in his response to that question, citing Hugo Ekitike as ‘one to keep a close eye on’ but downplaying rumours involving Liam Delap and Joao Pedro.

On Wolves’ Brazilian forward, the reporter said: “Matheus Cunha will be on the move this summer. I understand the Wolves forward has a £62.5million release clause and the Midlands club are anticipating a lot of interest.”

Will Liverpool make a summer move for Cunha?

Whilst Steele didn’t explicitly mention whether or not Liverpool are actively pursuing the 25-year-old, it seems telling that his name was brought up (without any direct prompting) in a discussion about forwards linked with a move to Anfield.

Cunha himself has signalled that he’s open to a new challenge, which is sure to have alerted any clubs who are interested in his signature. Having scored 15 goals in 29 games this season for a Wolves side sitting in 17th place in the Premier League, that queue of suitors is expected to be a lengthy one.

The Reds have been linked with numerous forwards of late – including Ekitike, Alexander Isak and Benjamin Sesko – and won’t sign all of them, so it’ll likely be a case of certain names being prioritised over others, and where the Brazil international fits into that pecking order is the burning question.

What could count against him is his track record for being involved in unsavoury incidents, receiving a two-game ban in December for elbowing a member of Ipswich staff and forcibly removing their glasses in a post-match kerfuffle; and being sent off for lashing out repeatedly at Milos Kerkez in an FA Cup defeat to Bournemouth last month.

Despite that tendency to lose his head, Cunha continues to be a player in demand. It remains to be seen how just seriously Liverpool will pursue him, but it looks increasingly as though he could be on the move somewhere this summer.