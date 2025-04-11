Eric Cantona just reminded Liverpool fans about nightmare FSG scenario

(Photo by Lynne Cameron/Getty Images)

Can you imagine Liverpool playing in another stadium other than Anfield?

The question posed by Eric Cantona on Thursday was a powerful one aimed at exposing the perceived crimes of Manchester United’s evolved ownership.

The Red Devils are understood to have committed to building a new stadium to replace the increasingly out-of-date Old Trafford.

Jim Ratcliffe proposes that the 100,000-seater stadium would be the best in class, albeit at the cost of £2bn.

Eric Cantona points out Anfield reality

Former Manchester United favourite Cantona boldly accused Arsenal of having ‘lost their soul’ following their relocation to the Emirates Stadium.

The 58-year-old admitted it was likewise ‘impossible’ to imagine Liverpool making the same mistake with Anfield.

“I think it’s very important to respect these people like you respect your manager and teammates. Since Ratcliffe arrived, it’s the complete opposite. He doesn’t want Sir Alex Ferguson as an ambassador any more. He is more than a legend and I think we have to find this soul again,” the Frenchman was quoted by The Guardian.

“This team of directors, they try to destroy everything. They don’t respect anybody. They even want to change the stadium. The stadium is iconic.

“For me, Arsenal lost their soul when they left Highbury and I’m sure a lot of fans miss Highbury. It’s like when you go in a house and feel a special energy. Can you imagine Liverpool playing in another stadium than Anfield? It’s impossible. I don’t think United can play in another stadium than Old Trafford.”

FSG committed to preserve history

You have to imagine it would have been possible for FSG to push through plans to hand Liverpool a modern and expanded stadium.

The club certainly has the demand to cover a truly significant expansion well beyond its current offering of 61,276. But at what cost?

Sure, matchday revenue could be raised, but there’s a general acceptance in football that this barely touches the sides compared to commercial deals and kit manufacturer agreements.

Instead, John W. Henry and Fenway committed to a labour of love, helping fund multiple stadium expansions that have both expanded capacity and modernised Anfield.

It now remains to be seen whether further plans to expand the Kop and Kenny Dalglish stands will emerge.

In the meantime, however, we have to be thankful that our owners never opted to throw their weight behind a potential nightmare stadium move.

