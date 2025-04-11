How long Mo Salah’s contract extension is as Liverpool drop bombshell morning news

(Images courtesy of Liverpool Football Club)

It’s official: Mo Salah will continue his story at Liverpool Football Club for the foreseeable future.

The Egyptian international’s current terms had been set to expire in the summer of 2025 amongst the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk.

In an official morning announcement from the club’s X (formerly Twitter) account (@LFC), however, the No.11 has helped provide the Reds fanbase with some sensational morning news on Friday.

“Of course I’m very excited. We have a great team now. Before also we had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football,” the 32-year-old told the club’s official website.

“It’s great, I had my best years here. I played eight years, hopefully it’s going to be 10. Enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I had the best years in my career.

“I would like to say to [the fans], I am very, very happy to be here. I signed here because I believe we can win a lot of big trophies together. Keep supporting us and we’ll give it our best, and hopefully in the future we’re going to win more trophies.”

Mo Salah signs two-year contract extension

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg jumped onto X this morning to confirm that Salah has agreed a two-year deal, which will see him stay put on the red half of Merseyside until 2027.

If reports are to be believed, the monetary value of the contract itself hasn’t changed, with the winger allegedly set to receive a fixed £400k-a-week salary.

There had been tentative links to the Saudi Pro League, with a switch to the Middle East seeming a natural next destination in the eyes of some commentators.

Virgil van Dijk will be next

We’d be stunned if Virgil van Dijk wasn’t next in line to have his future confirmed at Liverpool.

Barring a slight downturn in performances for the pair in recent weeks, one can’t look past what has been, by and large, a tremendous campaign from our legendary forward and centre-back.

The levels we’ve seen from the duo have arguably matched, if not exceeded, the best we’ve witnessed from them yet in the famous red shirt.

Salah’s superb conditioning and our No.4’s position will have no doubt factored into FSG’s rare decision to hand out contracts to older stars.

That said, we’re confident they’ll return on the investment for years to come.

