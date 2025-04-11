What Van Dijk & Jordan Henderson did online after Mo Salah contract news broke

(Photos by Liverpool Football Club & Julian Finney/Getty Images)

It’s truly difficult to understand why Trent Alexander-Arnold wants to leave a Liverpool side that’ll still have Mo Salah for another two years.

Sorry, scratch that – that’s going to have the Egyptian and Virgil van Dijk leading the club for the next two years.

If this had been 2015’s broken iteration of the Reds, we’d be far more understanding.

However, this ultimately looks set to be a Liverpool that’ll be named Premier League champions in 2024/25 off the back of a sensational opening campaign in English football from Arne Slot.

How Virgil van Dijk and Co. took the news

It’s fair to say Salah’s contract extension was met with widespread approval across the Liverpool squad.

The likes of Virgil van Dijk and Co. – including former Reds like Taki Minamino and Jordan Henderson – all ‘liked’ the No.11’s announcement on socials.

They’re all loving the news! 😅🔴 pic.twitter.com/62uYPHspPt — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) April 11, 2025

One might reasonably presume the celebrations will be a little wilder in team training ahead of our hosting of West Ham United at the weekend.

Now to see our skipper follow suit and commit his future to the red half of Merseyside!

Liverpool’s summer business should be easier

Make no mistake: Lucrative deals for Mo Salah and Van Dijk will have a partly detrimental impact on the business we’ll conduct this summer.

Liverpool will (and should) still invest where needed in the upcoming transfer window, though it might not be the four to six-player bonanza that might have followed a double exit.

On the other hand, surely it can only bode well for Richard Hughes and our recruitment team’s efforts to be able to point out the world-class quality still available in the squad to prospective targets?

We still need to mould the squad in Arne Slot’s image, but a little continuity from the Jurgen Klopp era shouldn’t hurt!

