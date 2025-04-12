Will Liverpool fans finally get to savour a proper Premier League title party in May?

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans didn’t get to properly celebrate the club’s Premier League title success five years ago, but they could make up for that very soon!

After Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw by Brentford on Saturday evening, the Reds could go 13 points clear with just six matches remaining if they win at home to West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

Should Arne Slot’s side clinch title glory in the coming weeks, football tickets for the remaining fixtures at Anfield this season will be highly coveted by supporters, in particular for the final-day clash against Crystal Palace, after which the league trophy will be presented if the Merseysiders are crowned champions.

Liverpool fans couldn’t celebrate properly in 2020

There was an outpouring of emotion when Liverpool last won the top-flight crown in 2020, but of course fans were deprived of the special experience of being inside the stadium to witness Jordan Henderson and his teammates raising that long-awaited piece of silverware.

At the time most of us were glad just to see the Reds finally ending the 30-year wait to regain the status of champions of England, especially when a few salty individuals were clamouring for the season to be voided if it couldn’t be completed because of the global pandemic.

Thankfully, sense would prevail and Jurgen Klopp’s side would get to earn the trophy on the pitch rather than it being awarded to them from a boardroom, but in hindsight there remains a sense of regret that we didn’t get the communal celebration that such a joyous moment warranted.

Liverpool fans set to finally enjoy a real Premier League title party

At least if the current Liverpool crop finish the job – as now seems highly likely – more than 60,000 ecstatic Kopites will get to be at Anfield for the coronation on 25 May, and that number would probably be touching the one million mark for the ensuing open-top bus parade the following day.

Of course, Reds fans know better than anyone else not to jump the gun after so many seasons where the promise of top-flight glory ended in bitter anti-climax, but it’d take a faith-renouncing turn of events for Slot’s team not to win it from here.

To make the probable celebrations even more gleeful, Klopp is expected to be at LFC’s home ground for that season-ending fixture against Palace, which’d give supporters the opportunity to show their appreciation for everything he did for the club, along with revelling in the heroics of the class of 2025.

Liverpool fans were deprived of a proper Premier League title celebration five years ago. Let’s put that right over the next few weeks and give Merseyside one hell of a party!