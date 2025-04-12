2 goals, 6 duels won: £61m wizard put on a show in front of Liverpool scouts on Friday night

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool reportedly had scouts in attendance at one of the highest-profile fixtures in Europe on Friday night.

The Bundesliga weekend began with RB Leipzig temporarily moving into a Champions League position courtesy of a 3-2 victory away to Wolfsburg, with Xavi Simons – who’s believed to be of interest to the Reds – scoring twice for the visitors.

Liverpool scouts watch Simons steal the show

According to TBR Football, the Merseyside giants were among three Premier League clubs (along with Arsenal and Chelsea) who sent scouts to watch the fixture in person.

Their reporter Graeme Bailey indicated that Simons was one of the players who Liverpool staff had been watching with interest, and the Dutchman’s two-goal showing will undoubtedly have made quite an impression.

Hs teammates Castello Lukeba and Benjamin Sesko are also believed to have been closely watched by the English sides who has scouts present at the Volkswagen Arena.

Will Liverpool now push to sign Simons after his decisive double?

The 21-year-old’s brace was the headline act from last night’s match, and his underlying performance figures were also rather impressive.

As per Sofascore, Simons won six duels, executed four key passes, completed two dribbles and 100% of his long passes, and recorded an 84% pass success rate against Wolfsburg.

The Netherlands international took his goal tally for the season to 10 in 29 games after his double on Friday night, a decent if not earth-shattering return for a player who often alternates between playing on the left wing and at number 10.

German football insider Christian Falk has indicated that Leipzig could find it difficult to turn down offers of €70m (£60.8m) for the attacker, who’s believed to have a “gentleman’s agreement” with his club which’d facilitate a transfer if he were eager to leave the Red Bull Arena (CaughtOffside).

It’s safe to assume that Liverpool scouts will report back with a glowing appraisal of Simons after his decisive goalscoring contribution. Whether that leads to a demonstrable pursuit of the player is yet to be seen.