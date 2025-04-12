After Trent: Another ‘world-class’ Liverpool player could leave this summer as four suitors line up

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool may be prepared to cut ties with Federico Chiesa this summer if reports are to be believed.

The Italian international, who signed for the Reds only last year, has struggled to amass a notable amount of minutes on the pitch in 2024/25.

That’s partly due to injury, Mo Salah’s generally world-class form this term, and an apparent lack of faith from head coach Arne Slot.

Chiesa appearances Minutes played Goals contributions 12 395 4

A return to Italy has been mooted in prior reportage but there remains the possibility of a more local move should Chiesa desire it.

Liverpool could sell Federico Chiesa

Sources close to CaughtOffside have now suggested that Liverpool would be likely to ask for a fee of around €25m-30m [£21.7m-26m] in order to sell their ‘world-class’ 2024 summer signing.

It’s difficult to imagine why the club would look to set a price if we weren’t at least open to the idea of the Italian being moved on at the end of the season.

Only time will tell whether a potential interested party – allegedly including three unnamed Premier League clubs and AC Milan – steps forward.

Doesn’t want to leave Anfield

Elsewhere, we’ve seen the ever-reliable Christian Falk over on The Daily Briefing confirm that Federico Chiesa has absolutely no intention of leaving Liverpool this summer.

Whether the Italian international is forced out, of course, remains a different story. Otherwise, the attacker looks set to remain part of the furniture for the 2025/26 season.

We’re not necessarily opposed to that idea either here at Empire of the Kop given that circumstances ultimately ran against our No.14.

We’d like to see Chiesa get a proper pre-season at Liverpool, for starters, and then hopefully have a relatively injury-free season at Anfield before thinking about a potential sale.

