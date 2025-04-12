Romano shares what he’s been ‘told’ about Liverpool youngster with ‘interest from several clubs’

Image via Fabrizio Romano on YouTube

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that one Liverpool player is ‘attracting interest from several clubs’ and could be one to ‘keep an eye on’ during the summer transfer window.

The Reds’ defensive options could undergo a significant reshuffle over the next few months, with Trent Alexander-Arnold poised to depart for Real Madrid while the Merseyside giants continue to be strongly linked with Milos Kerkez and Dean Huijsen, among others.

The vice-captain mightn’t be the only defender moving on from Anfield prior to the 2025/26 season, with one of his teammates believed to be a man in high demand.

Romano outlines transfer interest in Jarell Quansah

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, Romano hinted that the likelihood of intense competition at centre-back for Liverpool next term could see Jarell Quansah become available to a lengthy queue of prospective suitors.

The transfer reporter outlined: “I would keep an eye on Jarell Quansah because he’s very good and very talented, but at the same time, sometimes, you want to play.

“You have Virgil Van Dijk [close to] extending his contract, [Ibrahima] Konate is still there, the interest in [Dean] Huijsen, and Liverpool have many players in that position.

“It’s true that injuries are part of the game, we have many games as always in modern football, but Jarell Quansah is attracting interest from several clubs – Newcastle, from what I’m hearing, but also German clubs in the Bundesliga.

“I’m told there could be movement. He could be one of the players for Liverpool to consider to cash in on if the player wants to go and try something new.”

Liverpool mustn’t let Quansah go too readily

Romano isn’t the only reporter to suggest that Quansah could leave Liverpool in the summer, with ex-Manchester United scout Mick Brown telling Football Insider last month that a loan exit for the 22-year-old could be a possibility.

The defender enjoyed a prolonged run in the team towards the end of last season but had started just two Premier League games under Arne Slot, even with several members of the Reds’ backline being laid low with injury in recent months.

The England under-21 star will surely have been disappointed to see a midfielder in Curtis Jones being chosen instead of him at right-back in recent games amid the enforced absences of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Bradley, and the latter has now returned from his layoff.

It was only six months ago that Quansah signed a long-term contract which keeps him at Liverpool until 2029, but whether he’ll still be at Anfield by then could depend on the amount of game-time he’s handed at the club.

Although the 22-year-old won’t want to be left kicking his heels on the bench all the time on Merseyside, the spate of defensive injuries that the Reds have had this season should make the LFC hierarchy quite hesitant about cashing in on him.

Unless he’s desperate to leave, or unless a mega offer comes in for him, Richard Hughes should give short shrift to anyone who comes calling for our number 78.